Loading...
Home2020-07-22T18:55:01-06:00

Off-Grid Earthship Construction Drawings from $595. HUGE SALE!

EARTHSHIP FLOOR PLANS: LEARN MORE

Check out our ‘sister site’ at earthshipglobal.com

Earthship Academy Sessions

The Earthship Academy offers extensive training in Earthship design principles, philosophy and construction.
Classes, lectures, labs, tours and hands-on building exercises are led by experienced Earthship instructors.

Field Study in Taos, NM, USA

August 17 - September 11

Puerto Rico Earthship Embassy – Finishes

August 17 - August 29

Online Earthship Academy

October 1 - December 31

Earthship Academy Session 6

November 2 - November 27

OnDemand Earthship Webinars

Online Earthship webinars every week.

Presented by Earthship builders and engineers.

Permitting, Construction, systems, movies and more. Learn and Ask questions.

WATCH NOW
Load More Posts

Introducing: The Earthship App

iOS and Android
A digital archive designed to assist owner-builders and Earthship enthusiasts
in researching and planning to build an Earthship.
Unlimited or pay-per-download access to construction drawings, material lists, videos and more!

earthship mobile app
earthship mobile app
earthship global mobile app
earthship global mobile app
earthship global mobile app
earthship global mobile app
earthship global mobile app

Latest News

Earthship Global Network News, Earthship Academy Sessions, Worldwide Earthship Builds & Workshops.
Green Buildings, Sustainable Designs, Off-Grid Living Systems, Passive House, New Research and more latest news.

VIEW ALL ARTICLES

Earthship Biotecture

Earthship Biotecture provides sustainable offgrid buildings for residential, commercial and government use. We are specialists in Modern Off-Grid Designs, Systems and Construction.

CONTACT US